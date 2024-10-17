Bihar Police sub-inspector arrested for smuggling liquor in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Ballia (UP): A sub-inspector of Bihar Police was arrested on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia for allegedly smuggling liquor.</p><p>Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Kripa Shankar said, "Ballia city Kotwali police apprehended Ravi Kishan Parashar, a Sub-inspector of Bihar Police, near Yamuna Dam Chaabi Ghat, carrying a large quantity of illegal Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer in his car." The total quantity of seized liquor was 121.60 litres, police said.</p>.Hooch tragedy kills 25 in Bihar; 12 arrested, political slugfest escalates.<p>Consumption and sale of alcohol is banned in Bihar, making smuggling a lucrative activity, police said. </p>