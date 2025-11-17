Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Bihar woes echo in UP: Will Congress-SP alliance survive till 2027 assembly polls?

Congress and SP had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in alliance in UP and managed to successfully counter the BJP in India’s biggest state.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 11:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 11:29 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us