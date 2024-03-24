JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Bijnor SP assures 'strict action' against perpetrators in viral video allegedly harassing family during Holi celebrations

The Daman and Diu Congress Sevadal posted the video of the incident on X and alleged that a 'group of men (were) forcefully applying Holi colours to a Muslim man and two women while harassing them amid religious chants.'
Last Updated 24 March 2024, 09:02 IST

A video has been doing the rounds on social media that shows a group of people stopping a bike and splashing colour on three persons onboard, including two women, in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.

The Daman and Diu Congress Sevadal posted the video of the incident on X, and alleged that a "group of men (were) forcefully applying Holi colours to a Muslim man and two women while harassing them amid religious chants."

Taking cognisance of the incident, Bijnor's Superintendent of Police, in a video on social media platform X, said that a probe is on to identify the alleged perpetrators.

He added that Bijnor Police will speak to the victims as well.

Disclaimer: DH has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

More to follow...

(Published 24 March 2024, 09:02 IST)
