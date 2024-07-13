BJP lawmaker says party not likely to return to power in UP in 2027

Lucknow: Close on the heels of BJP's dismal performance in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, when it lost a number of seats to its rivals, the saffron party was left red faced after one of its legislators and senior leader said that the BJP was not likely to return to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 assembly elections.

In a video statement, BJP MLA from Badlapur assembly seat in Jaunpur district, Ramesh Chandra Mishra said that the party was in a ''very bad state'' in UP and the central leadership of the party needed to immediately intervene else the situation would worsen further.

"Our party is in a very bad state in UP... if immediate remedial steps are not taken then we will not be able to return to power in 2027 assembly elections,'' Mishra is heard saying in the video, which has gone viral on social media.

''The Samajwadi Party (SP) has taken up the issues concerning the Pichda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (PDA).....there is a lot of confusion in the electorate and as a result our position is not very strong,'' the lawmaker went on to add.