BJP lawmaker says party not likely to return to power in UP in 2027

Lucknow: Close on the heels of BJP's dismal performance in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, when it lost a number of seats to its rivals, the saffron party was left red faced after one of its legislators and senior leader said that the BJP was not likely to return to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 assembly elections.
In a video statement, BJP MLA from Badlapur assembly seat in Jaunpur district, Ramesh Chandra Mishra said that the party was in a ''very bad state'' in UP and the central leadership of the party needed to immediately intervene else the situation would worsen further.
"Our party is in a very bad state in UP... if immediate remedial steps are not taken then we will not be able to return to power in 2027 assembly elections,'' Mishra is heard saying in the video, which has gone viral on social media.
''The Samajwadi Party (SP) has taken up the issues concerning the Pichda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (PDA).....there is a lot of confusion in the electorate and as a result our position is not very strong,'' the lawmaker went on to add.
''The situation can still be salvaged if the central leadership intervenes and takes drastic remedial steps...every party worker and leader will have to give his best if we were to nurture any dream of coming back to power in the state in the next assembly polls,'' he said.
Mishra's video has surfaced a day before the proposed meeting of the state BJP here on Sunday to discuss the LS poll results and organisational changes.
BJP, with its allies, could win only 36 of the 80 LS seats in the state. In the 2019 LS polls the BJP and its allies had won 64 seats. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc comprising the SP and Congress had won 43 seats in the LS polls while one seat was won by an Independent candidate.
Reacting to the video, a senior SP leader here said that the BJP leaders had seen the writing on the wall. ''BJP knows its game in UP is over....its going to be routed in the next assembly polls,'' the leader added.
Published 13 July 2024, 12:24 IST