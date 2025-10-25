Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP leader accused in Meerut's Tejgarhi Crossing misbehaviour incident rearrested

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh, Chaprana had been absconding for several days, and additional charges including extortion were recently added to the case.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 11:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 11:02 IST
BJPArrestMeerutUttar Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us