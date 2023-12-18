BJP leader from Mumbai to steer development of new mosque in Ayodhya

“I will give my best for the job which has been entrusted to me. It is a matter of pride for me that I have been chosen to lead the project which would be an example in the world,” an elated Haji Arafat said.

Farooqui said that the appointment of Haji Arafat as the Chairperson of the development committee of Muhammad Bin Abdullah Masjid and Trustee of Indo-Islamic Culture Centre would go a long way.

“We have chosen a youth to undertake the task,” he said, adding that he would only oversee the construction of the mosque but also take up the issues of the Muslim community from time to time.

I am sure that he will fulfill this responsibility well and will play an important role in implementing the important religious issue of Muslims. Haji Arafat Sheikh, while talking to the media in this matter, said that it is a matter of pride for him that the long pending problem has not only been resolved but a mosque will be built at this place.

“The long pending issue has not only been resolved but a mosque will be built at this place,” said Haji Arafat.

“God willing, I will definitely complete this mosque. In this noble work, I will take the help of all the religious scholars, religious leaders, Islamic scholars from every religion and every region of the country. The mosque will be constructed only after considering all Shariat aspects,” Haji Arafat said.