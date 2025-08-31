Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Blast in firecracker factory in Lucknow, two killed

The blast in Behta area of Gudamba at around 12 noon also damaged adjacent houses.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 09:25 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLucknowblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us