uttar pradesh

Bodies of unidentified woman, girl child found in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

Both victims appear to have been murdered and their bodies discarded in the bushes, a police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 11:02 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 11:02 IST
India News Uttar Pradesh

