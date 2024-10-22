Bodies of unidentified woman, girl child found in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

<p>Banda, Uttar Pradesh: The bodies of an unidentified woman and a one-year-old girl were found dumped in the bushes along a drain at a village in neighbouring Fatehpur district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a>, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The bodies were found near Bajapur village in the Malwan area on Monday evening, prompting an investigation into the matter, they said. </p><p>Both victims appear to have been murdered and their bodies discarded in the bushes, a police officer said.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: 6 of family killed in oxygen cylinder blast in Bulandshahr house.<p>"A woman, aged around 25 years, and a one-year-old girl were found dead around 7 pm on Monday in the bushes by the drain adjacent to the fields of Bajapur village, following information from locals," Fatehpur Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Shankar Mishra told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The bodies seem to be two to three days old. It appears that both were killed with a sharp weapon before being thrown into the bushes, Mishra added.</p>.<p>The officer said that the bodies have been sent to a morgue.</p>.<p>Efforts are under way to gather information on any missing women and children from nearby police stations and neighbouring districts, he said.</p>