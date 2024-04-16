Boiling water poured, beaten, thrown off terrace: A UP man's ordeal after wife suspects him of having an affair

A police officer said, "The man was visiting his in-laws when his wife threw hot water on him and then the family beat him up."

According to NDTV, the woman who has been identified as Amrita Rai, was suspicious of her husband Ashish Kumar Rai, of being involved in an extra-marital affair.

Ashish, who is a native of Ballia, said, "I was visiting my in-laws. They confiscated my mobile and the keys of my motorbike. When I asked for the keys, they said you should stay today. I said okay to that. Then we all slept."

According to NDTV, Amrita teamed up with her family to beat Ashish up and then pushed him off the terrace.

"At 3 in the night, my wife said she is going to visit the washroom. Her sister had kept the boiling water ready. She threw the water on me while I was asleep. When I tried running, they got hold of me and started thrashing me. They broke my head too. They threw me off the terrace," Ashish added while recounting his misery.

According to the publication, the police have filed an FIR against Amrita and a probe is under way.