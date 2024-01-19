Bow-arrow in hand, 'tilak' on forehead: Ram Lalla's first look at Ayodhya mandir revealed

Lucknow: Three days ahead of the much awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the first full look of Ram Lalla was revealed on Friday.

The pictures, which were released by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) showed Ram Lalla's 5'1-high idol made of black stone with 'tilak' on its forehead and carrying a golden coloured bow and arrow. The picture of the idol shows a five year old Ram Lalla also the deity's smiling face.

The newly built idol of the Ram Lalla was on Thursday installed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple amid chanting of vedic hymns by priests after performing a series of rituals.