BSP chief Mayawati reinstates nephew Akash Anand as successor

Anand will also take charge as the BSP's national coordinator.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 09:04 IST
BSP chief Mayawati has announced her nephew Akash Anand as her successor, party leader Sarvar Malik said on Sunday, news agency ANI reported

Anand will take charge as the party's national coordinator.

Mayawati had a day earlier made him one of the star campaigners of her party in the forthcoming assembly elections in Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The developments comes aroud 45 days after the Bahujan Samaj Party chief had sacked Anand as her political heir and the party's national coordinator saying that he was not 'fully matured'.

Published 23 June 2024, 09:04 IST
