Homeindiauttar pradesh

BSP Lalganj MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP

Lawyer Seema Kushwaha, who has been associated with legal cases involving women victims, also joined the party.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 13:11 IST

New Delhi: BSP MP Sangeeta Azad, who represents Lalganj seat from Uttar Pradesh in the outgoing Lok Sabha, joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of several senior leaders of the ruling party.

The Dalit leader was inducted into the BJP by its national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and state BJP president Bhupendra Singh.

Tawde said the BJP will give Azad full opportunity to make her contribution.

(Published 18 March 2024, 13:11 IST)
Uttar PradeshIndian PoliticsBSP

