<p>Balrampur (UP): A bus collided with a truck, crashed into an electricity pole and caught fire on the Balrampur-Gonda road here early Tuesday, leaving three passengers dead and over two dozen injured, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place around 2 am when the bus was going to Delhi from Sonauli border. </p><p>Some Nepalese nationals were among the passengers. However, the exact number of those on board was not immediately clear. </p><p>Prima facie the fuel tank of the bus caught fire due to the collision, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.</p>.<p>Three bodies were recovered from the bus while 15 people were rescued, he said.</p>.16 passengers injured after bus overturns on Yamuna Expressway near Agra.<p>Among the injured, condition of six was stated to be critical and they have been rushed to a Lucknow hospital, District Magistrate Vipin Jain said.</p>.<p>Jain said those who sustained minor injuries are being sent to Nepal and Delhi.</p>.<p>Shiv Bahadur, a bus passenger who survived the accident, said, "We had departed from the Sonauli border for Delhi. There were more than 40 Nepalese passengers on board. Around 2 am, when the bus was passing near the Phulwaria bypass intersection in Balrampur, a truck coming from the direction of the overbridge rammed into it." </p><p>The impact was so severe that the bus was dragged for several metres before crashing into an electric pole, he said.</p>.<p>"The moment it hit, there was a loud explosion and the bus caught fire.</p>.Watch | Cyclist narrowly escapes death as speeding bus rams into him in Uttar Pradesh .<p>"People began breaking doors and windows to escape. We also ran. I somehow risked my life to pull out my wife, Purnima, and our two-year-old daughter, Shivangi," he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, locals rushed to the spot, and the police arrived soon after.</p>.<p>"They rescued us and took us to the hospital by ambulance.Three passengers remained trapped inside the bus and could not be saved. It was a terrifying night for all of us. If we did not get timely help from the people and the police, many more would have been burnt alive," he added. </p>