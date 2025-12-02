Menu
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Bus catches fire in Uttar Pradesh after colliding with truck, three passengers killed

Prima facie the fuel tank of the bus caught fire due to the collision, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 08:48 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 08:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFire Accidentbus mishap

