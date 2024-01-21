Celebrities, leaders start arriving in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Celebrities from the Bollywood and other personalities, who have been invited to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Monday, have started descending on Ayodhya.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who would also be inside the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple with prime minister Narendra Modi and some others, reached Lucknow on Sunday. He was likely to reach Ayodhya later in the evening.

Megastar Rajanikanth, film actress Kangana Ranaut have also reached here to attend the ceremony. Besides,Telugu film actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan also arrived in the town on Sunday. Music director Anu Malik, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble and singer Shankar Mahedvean also reached Lucknow on Sunday from where they were likely to drive to Ayodhya.