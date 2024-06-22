Chandrashekhar Effect? Mayawati makes nephew Akash star campaigner for Punjab, Uttarakhand polls

BSP leaders had then said that Mayawati was not happy with the utterances of her nephew at his rallies in UP during the recently concluded LS polls. Akash had been booked after he compared the BJP with the Talibans at an election meeting in Sitapur district.

Mayawati's rivals, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress had claimed that her decision had been taken under the pressure of the saffron party. BSP had often been dubbed as the 'B' team of BJP by the SP.

BSP sources said that the decision to bring back Anand might have been prompted by the rise of Azad Samaj Party president and Dalit leader Chandrashekhar alias Ravan. Chandrashekhar had won from Bijnore LS seat as an independent candidate defeating his nearest BJP rival. The BSP was relegated to the fourth place there.

''Anand's re-entry is aimed at countering Chandrashekhar's rise as a Dalit leader....Anand, like Chandrashekhar, is also young and is a good orator,'' said a BSP leader here while speaking to DH.

BSP, which had won ten seats in the state in the 2019 LS poll, failed to open its account in the 2024 LS poll and its candidates finished in third place in most of the constituencies. BSP secured around nine per cent votes in the recent LS elections.