Class 7 student loses eyesight after being slapped by yoga teacher in UP's Meerut, FIR filed

In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a class 7 student lost his eyesight upon being slapped by his yoga teacher, TOI reported.

Indu Devi, the student’s mother said that after being hit by the yoga instructor, her son is now suffering from a retinal problem and had very low vision, the publication said.

She also said that her son was afflicted with retinopathy of prematurity and possessed limited vision, a condition already known to the school, however, the slap from the teacher further damaged his retina, it added.

She further said that the principal, being well aware of the alleged incident that took place last year, did not take any action against the yoga teacher.

The child lost his vision even after he went through five major eye surgeries, the report said.