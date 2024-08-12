Class 7 student loses eyesight after being slapped by yoga teacher in UP's Meerut, FIR filed

In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a class 7 student lost his eyesight upon being slapped by his yoga teacher, TOI reported.
Indu Devi, the student’s mother said that after being hit by the yoga instructor, her son is now suffering from a retinal problem and had very low vision, the publication said.
She also said that her son was afflicted with retinopathy of prematurity and possessed limited vision, a condition already known to the school, however, the slap from the teacher further damaged his retina, it added.
She further said that the principal, being well aware of the alleged incident that took place last year, did not take any action against the yoga teacher.
The child lost his vision even after he went through five major eye surgeries, the report said.
However, the principal said that action was taken against the teacher. "The student was involved in a scuffle and the teacher intervened. The teacher said he just tapped the child. But, even that's unacceptable. His services were terminated,” the publication quoted the school’s principal Rita Gupta as saying.
Indu Devi added that there was no immediate police action upon approaching them, thus she took her issue to the court.
Meanwhile, police lodged an FIR against the principal and the yoga teacher of the govt-run Army Public School in Meerut Cant. This was done after a Chief Judicial Magistrate court order.
“We’ve registered an FIR under IPC sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 351 (assault) and 201 (disappearing evidence), among others, against the principal and a teacher of a city school on Aug 7. No arrests have been made so far. The matter is being investigated and action will be taken accordingly,” Shishank Dwivedi, SHO of Sadar Bazar police station told TOI.
Published 12 August 2024, 13:37 IST