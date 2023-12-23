JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Cleric booked for molesting women in Uttar Pradesh village

Five other men apart from the cleric have also been named in the FIR for threatening the complainant to leave the village.
Last Updated 23 December 2023, 14:53 IST

Follow Us

Bareilly: A cleric of a mosque in a village here has been booked for allegedly molesting a few women, police said on Saturday.

A resident of a village under the Bithri Chainpur police station area alleged that his wife and a few other women were allegedly molested by Yunus, the cleric, Station House Officer Sanjay Tomar said.

Based on the man's complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Yunus under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, Tomar said.

"Five other men apart from the cleric have also been named in the FIR for threatening the complainant to leave the village," the SHO added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 December 2023, 14:53 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeMolestation

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT