Coaching centre owner arrested for alleged rape in UP's Aligarh

<p>Aligarh (UP): A middle-aged owner of a coaching centre here was arrested for allegedly raping a 12th-grade student, police said.</p>.<p>The incident came to light when a group of students and parents gathered outside the coaching centre in Surendra Nagar of Kuwarsi area and accused the owner, Dhananjay, they said.</p>.<p>The crowd grew increasingly agitated and attempted to confront him but he locked himself inside a room, the police said.</p>.<p>Dhananjay was arrested after a police team intervened to disperse the crowd, they said.</p>.Gurugram court awards 20-year jail term to 2 men for raping minor girl.<p>The victim filed a complaint against the accused, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they added.</p>.<p>Circle Officer (CO) Mayank Pathak said that several students have alleged that they had previously complained about Dhananjay's inappropriate behaviour towards female students.</p>.<p>Some students even claimed to have informed the accused's wife about the incidents, but no action was taken, Pathak said.</p>.<p>"We are investigating the matter further and have urged any other victims to come forward," said the officer. </p>