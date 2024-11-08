Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Comprehensive win for minority rights: Aligarh Muslim University fraternity on Supreme Court ruling

In a majority verdict headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, the bench laid down tests for considering the issue of AMU's minority status.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 10:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 10:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme CourtAligarh Muslim University

Follow us on :

Follow Us