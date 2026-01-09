Menu
Cook arrested in Ghaziabad after video of spitting on chapatis goes viral

According to the police, some customers noticed the cook spitting on the dough and chapatis and recorded a video of the act, which was later circulated widely on social media platforms.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 03:58 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 03:58 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGhaziabadArrest

