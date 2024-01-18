JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP court orders Gyanvapi complex basement keys be handed over to Varanasi DM

District Judge AK Vishwesh said in his order on Wednesday that there is a need for taking proper care of the basement of Vyas ji located at the southern end of the complex, Hindu side's counsel Madan Mohan Yadav said.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 07:39 IST

Varanasi: A district court has ordered that the keys of the basement located in the Gyanvapi complex here, known as 'Vyas ji ka tehkhana', be handed over to the district magistrate.

"Therefore, district magistrate of Varanasi is appointed receiver of Vyas ji's basement," the court said.

Yadav had earlier said that authorities had barricaded and locked the basement in 1993. Prior to it, the basement was used for worship by Somnath Vyas, a priest, Yadav had claimed in his plea.

