Cow tied to tractor and dragged in Uttar Pradesh village, four booked

<p>Sambhal: Four people were booked after a video purporting to show a cow tied to a tractor harrow being dragged in a shed in the Kaila Devi area of this Uttar Pradesh district became widely circulated on social media, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Circle Officer (Sambhal) Anuj Kumar said the Singhavali village panchayat secretary filed a case on Thursday, alleging a cow was tied by its legs to a tractor harrow and dragged in a temporary shed.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against village head Omvati, her husband Roop Kishore, shed caretaker Kalu and tractor driver Nem Singh under provisions of the Cruelty to Animals Act, he said.</p>.<p>Gorakh Nath Bhatt, the district's chief development officer, told <em>PTI</em> that the district magistrate took immediate cognisance of the matter and a case was registered against four people.</p>.<p>When the chief veterinary officer investigated the matter, it was found that the cow was sick and heavy. It was being taken for treatment, he said.</p>.<p>An investigation is underway, he added.</p>