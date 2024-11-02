Home
Cow tied to tractor and dragged in Uttar Pradesh village, four booked

When the chief veterinary officer investigated the matter, it was found that the cow was sick and heavy. It was being taken for treatment, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 09:12 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 09:12 IST
