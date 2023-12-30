JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

CrPC section 144 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida for Dec 31 and Jan 1

Unauthorised processions, holding religious prayers and consumption of alcohol in public places have also been banned for Sunday and Monday.
Last Updated 30 December 2023, 11:07 IST

Follow Us

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Saturday announced imposing prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 on December 31 and January 1, preventing unlawful assembly of five or more people in Noida and Greater Noida.

Unauthorised processions, holding religious prayers and consumption of alcohol in public places have also been banned for Sunday and Monday.

As per the instructions, the use of private drones in a radius of one kilometre of government establishments is completely banned during the period. For the use of drones in other areas, police permission would be required, according to the order issued by the police commissionerate.

"The festivities would begin on New Year's Eve which will continue till January 1. Along with these festivities, various programmes like demonstrations etc. are proposed to be organized by various organizations from time to time," the order noted.

"In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing the peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out... for which appropriate arrangements are also made to complete it safely and remedial measures need to be taken," the police said.

To maintain peace and harmony in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, any mischievous elements must be prevented from carrying out such activities which may create a possibility of creating an adverse environment, it added.

Police said violation of these prohibitory measures will be a punishable offence.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 December 2023, 11:07 IST)
India NewsNew Year's EveNoidaSection 144Greater NoidaUP Police

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT