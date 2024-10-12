Dalit teen beaten for urinating near shop in UP's Bhadohi

<p>Bhadohi (UP): A Dalit teenager was allegedly beaten by a man and his three sons for urinating near his shop, police said on Saturday.</p><p>The accused were identified as Dukhi Maurya and his sons, Dilip, Pradeep, and Lallu Maurya, police said.</p><p>Circle Officer (CO) Prabhat Rai said, "Aditya Sonkar, an 18-year-old resident of Rajpura, was seen urinating near Chauri Road Block on October 8 by the Maurya family. They confronted him about the incident the next day and assaulted him, using caste-related slurs and causing him serious injuries." </p><p>The youth was rescued by passersby and taken to a hospital. Upon his return on Friday, he filed a complaint against the accused, Rai said.</p>.Suspected of stealing wheat, 3 Dalit boys thrashed, paraded with shaved heads in UP village.<p>An FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Further investigation is underway, police added. </p>