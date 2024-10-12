Home
Dalit teen beaten for urinating near shop in UP's Bhadohi

The youth was rescued by passersby and taken to a hospital. Upon his return on Friday, he filed a complaint against the accused.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 17:05 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 17:05 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeDalit

