Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Dalit youth lynched in Raebareli; Rahul Gandhi corners Yogi government on 'anti-dalit mindset', meets victim's family

A video that went viral on social media on Sunday purportedly showed the victim repeatedly taking Rahul Gandhi’s name, even as the mob was heard saying they were “Babawale”.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 02:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 02:36 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshRaebareli

Follow us on :

Follow Us