<p>Lucknow: Self-styled Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Sarswati, who was wanted for allegedly molesting 17 women at his ashram in Delhi and had been absconding for around 50 days following registration of an FIR against him last month, was nabbed from a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra town.</p><p>According to the police sources, a team from Delhi police raided the hotel at midnight on Saturday and arrested him from there.</p><p>Sources said that Chaitanyananda had checked in at the hotel in the Tajganj area in the name of Swami Parth Sarathi.</p><p>The hotel staff said that he had arrived at the hotel on Saturday afternoon with a local resident and used his Aadhar Card as his Id.</p><p>Sources said that the police had recovered some devices and fake IDs from his room.</p>.Self-styled godman facing sexual harassment charges linked to 28 books with celebrity forewords.<p>Chaitanyananda, reportedly the ‘director’ of a private Management Institute in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, is accused of sexually harassing 17 women.</p><p>A complaint by an alumnus was filed against him in the Vasant Kunj police station stating that he used to send obscene text messages to females and sexually harassed many women.</p><p>According to the reports, an Air Force officer had also sent an e-mail to the Institute containing complaints by many students, who were from the families of the Air Force personnel.</p><p>It was also alleged that the Swami had installed cameras in the rooms at the women’s hostel in the Institute.</p><p>The self-styled Godman allegedly possessed a doctorate degree along with an MBA and authored 28 books besides over one hundred research papers.</p>