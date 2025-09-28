Menu
Self-styled Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda, Sarswati accused of molesting 17 women, held in Agra

Sources said that Chaitanyananda had checked in at the hotel in the Tajganj area in the name of Swami Parth Sarathi.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 04:58 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 04:58 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeAgra

