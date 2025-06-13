Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Demolition drive in Aravallis: Authorities raze 10 farm houses, 5 illegal structures

According to officials, more than 6,793 small and big illegal constructions are to be removed from the Aravalli forest area which were identified in a drone survey.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 10:50 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshenvironmentIllegal constructionsFaridabadAravalli hillsSupreme Corut

Follow us on :

Follow Us