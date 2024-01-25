JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Devotees throng ghats in Prayagraj for holy dip on Paush Purnima

The mela administration said that the number of ghats has been increased from eight to 12 to facilitate devotees.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 07:44 IST

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Over 5.50 lakh devotees took dip in the river Ganga on Thursday morning on the occasion of Paush Purnima.

An official of the Magh Mela administration said Paush Purnima is the second bathing festival of the Magh Mela.

To facilitate devotees, the number of ghats has been increased from eight to 12, the mela administration said, adding around 5.50 lakh people took dip in the Ganga till 10 am.

People also distributed 'khichdi prasad' among those who came to take dip in the river.

(Published 25 January 2024, 07:44 IST)
