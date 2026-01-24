Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Direct assault on judicial independence: Congress slams BJP govt over transfer of Sambhal CJM Vibhanshu Sudheer

The opposition party urged the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court to take suo-motu (on its own) cognisance of the 'arbitrary and deeply-troubling transfer' of Sudheer.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 08:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 08:26 IST
India NewsBJPCongressUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSambhal

Follow us on :

Follow Us