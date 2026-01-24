<p>Mysuru: Former Prime Minister JD(S) Supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-deve-gowda">H D Devegowda </a>on Saturday said, "It is with the support and blessings of people, I have got the opportunity to evolve from being MLA to Prime Minister over the past 65 years of my political career, and I am still living at the age of 93 years. I will never forget this until my last breath."</p><p>He was speaking to media persons after offering puja to family deity at Deveshwara temple in his native Haradanahalli of Holenarsipura taluk of Hassan district on Saturday. He even offered puja at Lakshminarasimha swamy temple at Holenarsipur and Maavinakere Ranganathaswamy temple. </p><p>His sons H D Kumarswamy and H D Revanna joined him. </p>.Karnataka: JD(S) convention to boost morale of party workers; send message to Congress, BJP.<p>Devegowda said, "Congress held two conventions in Hassan district alone in the past two and half years, in order to finish JD(S). But the party has come up with people's support. In order to revive and save the party and to celebrate its 25th anniversary, we are hosting the Janatha Convention in Hassan outskirts. All the leaders and party workers have organised it unitedly." </p><p>Union minister H D Kumarswamy said, "The Congress is striving to destroy JD(S). But it is not possible as it has evolved with the support of farmers." </p>