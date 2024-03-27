Dissension in BJP over Pilibhit ticket, SP also faces revolt over candidate selection

Lucknow: The candidature of UP PWD minister Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat replacing sitting MP Varun Gandhi has triggered dissension in the BJP with former minister and senior party leader Hemraj Verma threatening to contest against the official nominee as an independent candidate.

Verma, who was a strong contender for the Pilibhit LS seat, also reportedly purchased the nomination paper despite efforts by the party leadership to persuade him. ''The BJP has fielded an outsider from Pilibhit.....it should have given its ticket to some local leader,'' Verma, who had crossed over to the BJP from the SP last year said.

He said that his supporters were 'hurt' by the decision of the BJP leadership. ''I will take a decision about contesting the poll as an independent candidate after consulting my supporters,'' he added.