'Diwali in dargahs': BJP-RSS mobilise Muslims for Ayodhya Ram temple consecration celebrations

On the other hand, the RSS is also mobilising the cadre of its Muslim Manch to travel to the temple after its consecration. Most of those travelling to the temple, a functionary said, will travel on foot. Some will travel in cycles and bikes, too. The functionary said that they will aim to reach after the consecration.

“Members of the Muslim Manch from over 50 states are coming to see the Ram Temple. Most of those coming will be from heartland states, while we have people joining in from Jammu and Kashmir too,” the functionary said. Members from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi etc will also take part in the padyatra.

Muslims in India publicly supporting the Ayodhya Ram temple is the perception that the BJP and RSS want to project.