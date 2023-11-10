Doctor held for implanting 'substandard' pacemakers in 250 patients, many died of complications

A senior police official in Etawah said that Sarraf had been arrested on charges of fraud and other anomalies in purchase of substandard pacemakers and other instruments at exorbitant prices.

Sources said that the matter came to light a few months back after one of the heart patients, who had a pacemaker implanted by Sarraf, lodged a complaint that the pacemaker was 'substandard' and that he had been overcharged. It was alleged that Sarraf charged him Rs 1.85 lakh from the patient though the price of the pacemaker implanted was only about Rs 96 thousand.

The University formed a committee to investigate tha matter. During the investigation it was found that Sarraf had implanted pacemakers in as many as 250 heart patients within a period of two years from 2017 and 2019 and that many of them later died following complications.

Police said that so far they had information about 250 implants. They suspected that some other staff members of the Medical University might also be involved in the matter. ''We are investigating the matter,'' said a senior police official.