Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Eight escape from juvenile correction home in UP's Mau

A case has been registered against the individuals involved in the escape, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the security lapse
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 16:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 16:44 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us