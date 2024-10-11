Home
Eight-year-old girl killed in leopard attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Villagers managed to scare away the animal, but by then she had sustained severe injuries, Nahtaur Station House Officer (SHO) Dheeraj Singh said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 10:22 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 10:22 IST
