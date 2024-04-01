Expecting Rs 62 bill, man gets Rs 7.66 crore fare for Uber auto ride in Noida

Uber rides are considered convenient for all. Whether it is for a shorter distance, or somewhere closer to the city, it is possible to get a bill in thousands. However, nobody would have imaged the fare to be in crores.

Deepak Tenguriya, an Uber customer from Noida, recently received a bill of Rs 7.66 crore. Expecting the bill to be Rs 62, this was a shock for Deepak.