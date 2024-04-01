Expecting Rs 62 bill, man gets Rs 7.66 crore fare for Uber auto ride in Noida

Uber rides are considered convenient for all. Whether it is for a shorter distance, or somewhere closer to the city, it is possible to get a bill in thousands. However, nobody would have imaged the fare to be in crores.
Deepak Tenguriya, an Uber customer from Noida, recently received a bill of Rs 7.66 crore. Expecting the bill to be Rs 62, this was a shock for Deepak.
Deepak's friend Ashish Mishra posted a video on X where Deepak shows his phone screen and the amount he was supposed to pay. The video since posted, has garnered over 78K views and a flurry of comments.
The humorous caption read, "Early in the morning @Uber_India made @TenguriyaDeepak so rich that he is thinking of taking Uber franchise next. The good thing is that the trip has not been canceled yet. Become a crorepati loanee instantly by booking an auto for Rs 62."
In the video he mentions that no GST was added. Deepak's friend jokingly asks "Kahan se aa raha hai ye bill? Mangal se? (Where is this bill coming from? Mars?)
He was charged Rs 1,67,74,647 as "Trip fare", Rs 5,99,09189 as waiting time fee and Rs 75 as a promotion fee.
It is surprising to see many other users sharing their experiences similar to Deepak's.
"Happened with me as well on same day, just that bill was little lesser (in Pune)," a user commented, sharing a screenshot of his ride bill.
Another commented, "Same happened with Ola. Delhi to Meerut charges hardly 2100, he told me 17000. I was shocked."
"Don't worry, pay the bill amount to the driver. You can claim refund as Uber Cash later," commented a third.
The official X handle of Uber India Support replied on the post saying, "Hey, sorry to hear about the trouble. Please allow us sometime while we are looking into this issue for you. We will get back to you with an update."
