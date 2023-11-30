Family man: Social media influencer turned to crime to 'feed' 2 wives, 9 kids, and 6 girlfriends; held in Lucknow

Ajeet Maurya, a social media influencer, found himself in cuffs during an outing with his wife at a Lucknow hotel in the Sarojini Nagar area, on Wednesday, after he was apprehended by law enforcement.

The 41-year-old's arrest stems from his alleged involvement in a series of unlawful activities, including running fraudulent Ponzi-like schemes, circulating counterfeit Indian currency notes, deceiving individuals with insurance scams, and several other criminal cases.

Despite having only completed the sixth grade, Maurya, apparently driven by the need to provide for his family, resorted to a life of crime. He has two wives, nine children, and six girlfriends, all of whom he financially supports.

Notably, Maurya has nine criminal cases against him. The police unraveled the extent of his criminal network after receiving a formal complaint from Dharmendra Kumar, who alleged that he had been swindled out of Rs 3 lakhs by a group promising to double his investment.

Before delving into a life of crime, Maurya worked as a false Plaster of Paris ceiling installer in Mumbai. However, his descent into criminal activities began after he faced a lack of employment opportunities.

"In Mumbai, he married Sangeeta in 2000, and together, they had seven children. However, by 2010, he had lost his job and returned to his hometown in Gonda, where he struggled to find lucrative work," the police stated.

In 2016, Maurya's first criminal case for theft and trespassing was registered in Gonda, marking his foray into a world of crime. Two years later, he crossed paths with Sushila, aged 30, and embarked on a new path of fraudulent activities. This included the circulation of counterfeit currency notes and the promotion of Ponzi-like schemes.

The duo later collaborated with others and formed a criminal syndicate, leading to a life of luxury and financial gains.

In 2019, Maurya married Sushila, who subsequently gave birth to two more children.