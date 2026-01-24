<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against five Muslim girls for allegedly ‘forcing’ a Hindu girl to wear ‘burqa’ (veil) in Moradabad town in the state.</p><p>According to the police sources, the case was registered at Bilari police station after the brother of the girl lodged a complaint in this regard. The victim was a 12th standard student and had come into contact with the Muslim girls at a coaching institute, where all of them took tuitions together.</p><p>In his complaint, the brother also alleged that attempts were made to ‘lure’ her into accepting Islam.</p><p>The matter came to light after a video purportedly showing the Muslim girls trying to make the Hindu girl wear ‘burqa’, went viral on social media platforms a few days back, police sources said.</p>.Body dragged under car for several kilometres, passersby inform police in Uttar Pradesh.<p>A senior police official said in Moradabad that the five Muslim girls were booked under section 3 (5) 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Law against Religious Conversion prohibition Act 2021, which provides that if any person attempts to convert someone by coercion, inducement or fraud will be liable to imprisonment for a term of not less that six months to three years and a fine of Rs ten thousand.</p><p>‘’The matter is being investigated….further action will be taken on the basis of the facts that come up during the investigation,’’ the official added.</p><p>The police were also directed to investigate the role of the coaching centre in this incident, sources said.</p>