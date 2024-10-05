Home
Garment factory worker found dead in Ghaziabad, rape and murder suspected

She was lying in a semi-nude state with injuries to her head, face and private parts, they said, adding that it was too early to confirm if it was a case of rape and murder.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 20:00 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 20:00 IST
GhaziabadRape and Murdergarment factory workerUttar Pradesh News

