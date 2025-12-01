Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ghaziabad man shoots partner after learning of her marriage to someone else

The incident took place in Nanglaber village in the Bhojpur area on Saturday evening, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Modinagar Amit Saxena said.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 09:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 09:05 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us