<p>Ghaziabad: A 22-year-old woman was shot at in a village here by a man she had been in a relationship with for five years after he learnt that her marriage had been fixed with someone else, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Nanglaber village in the Bhojpur area on Saturday evening, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Modinagar Amit Saxena said.</p>.<p>The 28-year-old accused, Pradeep Kumar, allegedly barged into the woman's house and fired at her with a country-made pistol.</p>.<p>She collapsed on the floor, following which family members and neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital in Modinagar. She was later referred to Meerut for specialised treatment, the officer said.</p>.<p>According to doctors, the bullet is lodged superficially in her skull near the ear, and a neurosurgeon is expected to perform surgery to remove it on Monday, the ACP said.</p>.<p>Police said the woman, an MSc first-year student, had stopped speaking to Pradeep in recent weeks. He was reportedly upset that her wedding had been arranged with someone else.</p>.<p>Pradeep had also spent substantial money on her and was paying EMIs for an air conditioner installed in her home, officials said.</p>.<p>"He felt insulted among his friends after learning about her marriage," Saxena said.</p>.<p>Police teams are conducting raids at Pradeep's possible hideouts, the officer said. </p>