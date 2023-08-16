Ghosi bypoll to be first test for I.N.D.I.A, NDA in UP

The forthcoming bypoll in Ghosi Assembly constituency in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh will be the first test of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) and NDA, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, ahead of the next General Elections in 2024.
BJP has fielded former minister Dara Singh Chauhan, the sitting MLA from the seat, who had crossed over to the saffron party from Samajwadi Party (SP) a few days back and resigned from the seat.
SP has fielded its senior leader Sudhakar Singh from the seat hoping to get the support of the electorally influential Rajput community besides its core voters from the Yadavs and Muslims.
BSP, the third important player in UP, has decided not to contest the bypoll.
With the Congress, though the party has not yet taken any decision on contesting from the seat, already relegated to the fringe in the state's electoral politics, the bypoll will witness a direct contest between BJP and SP. Congress, in all likelihood, will opt out of the contest in favour of SP, which is an alliance partner in the I.N.D.I.A bloc.
Although the outcome of the bypoll would have no bearing on the BJP government, the fight had acquired added significance for both BJP and SP as its results could be an indicator of things to come in the state in the next year's LS polls, especially in the Poorvanchal (eastern region).
BJP would seek to register a big win at Ghosi to send the message that I.N.D.I.A would not be effective in UP. However, a win for SP could not only strengthen party president Akhilesh Yadav's position within I.N.D.I.A bloc, but it can also make SP the leader of the Opposition alliance in UP. Besides, it will definitely embolden I.N.D.I.A in UP.
With the Ghosi contest acquiring significance, senior leaders from BJP and SP, and its alliance partners were likely to campaign in the constituency.
The constituency has a sizable population of Muslims, Bhumihars, and Rajbhars and their support would decide the outcome of the poll.