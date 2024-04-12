Give 'katora' instead of votes to BJP: BSP leader Akash Anand tells Mathura voters

Mathura (UP): Attacking the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party national coordinator Akash Anand on Thursday asked the voters to give "katora" (bowl) to the BJP in the name of votes.

Addressing an election rally in support of BSP candidate Suresh Singh, Anand said, "The BJP government has done nothing on the issues of education, employment and inflation. It has only handed you (voters) a 'katora' (bowl). So this time the people should also give them a bowl in the name of votes."

Voting will take place in Mathura on April 26. The BJP has again fielded Bollywood actor Hema Malini from this seat.