GST scam: Absconding 'core member' held from Delhi, says Noida Police

"On Monday, accused Vikas Dabas, 29, who was absconding for the last several months and was involved in the fake GST firm scam has been arrested from Mubarakpur Delhi. Several other gang associates of the accused have been arrested by the police and sent to jail," a police spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shakti Mohan Avasthy, who has been involved in the probe since the beginning, told PTI that Dabas was involved in preparing forged documents and is a 'core member' of the gang.

Dabas carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest in connection with the case, lodged at the Sector 20 police station of Noida under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), police said.

Earlier this month, the Noida police also attached assets approximately worth around Rs 12 crore of gang members involved in the GST scam and it includes their immovable properties at multiple locations in Delhi.

The case had come to light after thugs had applied for registration of bogus companies by fraudulently using PAN details of a journalist and got two firms registered -- one in Punjab and one in Maharashtra -- while request for a third in Delhi was rejected by the GST authorities.