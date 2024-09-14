'Gyanvapi is Lord Vishwanath, not a mosque': Adityanath reiterates Hindu side's claims amid ongoing legal tussle

‘’Lord Shiva stood before Acharya Shankar, when the latter was going for a bath in the Ganga ... .the Acharya shouted at the person asking him to move away ... .then the person challenged his knowledge asking who does he want to move away,’’ Adityanath said.

‘’Is your (Acharaya) knowledge seeing this physical body?...Is it seeing the knowledge that lies inside the body….if the brahman is truth then what’s inside you is also inside me….it means your knowledge is not true,’’ Lord Shiva told the Acharya, Adityanath said.

A perplexed Acharya sought to know the true identity of the person and then the latter told him that he was ‘Vishwanath’ for whose worship the former had come to Kashi.

‘’The people, unfortunately, in other words call Gyanvapi a mosque", Adityanath added.

Earlier also Adityanath had virtually endorsed the claims of the Hindu litigants and asked the Muslim community to 'correct the historical mistakes'.

"There will be a dispute if I call Gyanvapi a mosque....those who have been given sight by the God should see, what's a trident doing inside a mosque? We didn't keep it there, the walls (of Gyanvapi) are screaming. There is a jyotirlinga, there are many idols," he had said.