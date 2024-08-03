Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court to hear Hindu side's plea on Vyasji's basement on August 17

Varanasi: A Varanasi court on Saturday briefly heard a plea moved by Hindu petitioners to stop Muslims from walking over the roof of Vyasji's basement in the Gyanvapi mosque complex and listed the matter for further hearing on August 17.

Representatives of the Muslim side to the dispute were present during the hearing. The Muslim side is expected to put forth its arguments in the matter on the next date.

According to the petitioners' counsel, Madan Mohan Yadav, following an order of the district court, worship began at Vyasji's basement on January 31 and devotees are now able to view the idols installed there.