Hathras stampede: Inter-state manhunt on for Bhole Baba, satsang organiser

While Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' (chief organiser of the satsang), is the only named accused in the FIR, Surajpal was not mentioned as accused.

Besides Madhukar, "several unidentified organisers" were also booked in the case, lodged at the Sikandra Rao Police Station and six suspects have been arrested so far.

"No one has been given a clean chit. The investigation is on and government agencies are searching for the main accused who is absconding. The agencies are also looking for the preacher to question him," the official told PTI.

"The teams have visited parts of western Uttar Pradesh and eastern-most districts of the state as part of the search operation. They are also looking in states like Rajasthan and Haryana," the official added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been apprised of an SIT report on the stampede.

A report has been submitted to the government by the Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha who was among the top officers who visited Hathras to oversee rescue and relief measures after the stampede in Hathras on July 2.