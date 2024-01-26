Hema Malini, Anup Jalota among 100 artistes to offer 'Rag Seva' to Lord Ram during 45-day festival in Ayodhya

"In line with classical tradition, 'Rag Seva' will be organised at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple from January 26. This event will be organised in the 'gudi mandap' before the Lord in which more than 100 well-known artistes from different provinces and art traditions from across the country will offer their 'Rag Seva' at the feet of Lord Ram for the next 45 days," a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.