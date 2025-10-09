Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'I never meet anyone on the sly': Mayawati negates buzz over Azam Khan joining BSP

Azam Khan, who had earlier said, "main bikau nahi hoon (my loyalty can't be traded)", reiterated his commitment to the SP, of which he is a founding member.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 13:00 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsAzam KhanMayawatiBSP

Follow us on :

Follow Us