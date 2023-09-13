Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

I-T raids in UP, MP in tax evasion probe against SP leader Azam Khan

The searches are being conducted in Rampur, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh apart from some premises in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, official sources said.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 04:32 IST

The Income-tax department on Wednesday launched raids at over 30 premises in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and those linked to him, official sources said.

The searches are being conducted in Rampur, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh apart from some premises in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The I-T probe is related to some trusts run by Khan and his family members, the sources said.

(Published 13 September 2023, 04:32 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshMadhya PradeshAzam KhanTax evasionIT raids

