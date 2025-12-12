Menu
Rajya Sabha MP G C Chandrashekhar seeks Centre’s intervention to help distressed Karnataka farmers

The MP pointed out that farmers in the drought- and flood-prone regions of Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka have produced around 60 lakh metric tonnes of maize this year.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 16:42 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 16:42 IST
